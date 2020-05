Or Copy this URL to Share

Age 92, passed away on May 2, 2020 Preceded in death by husband Earl M. Walters, daughter Holly, and companion Thomas Wiesner. Survived by daughter Casey (Robert DiGiusto). Devoted wife and mother, loyal friend, intelligent and creative. Found life a fascinating adventure. Interment at Ft. Snelling at later date.









