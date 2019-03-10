|
Age 85 of Scandia Loving Wife, Mom, Grandma Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on March 7, 2019. Preceded in death by brother, Roger Smith. Survived by devoted husband of 63 years, Donald; children, Tamara (Chris), Todd (Jayne), Lisa (Steve) Brown; grandchildren, Andrew, Emily (Brian), Ryan (Alyssa), Aaron, Neil, Noah, Nathan, Nicholas; nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. One of Dolores' greatest passions was serving her community. She worked as the township clerk of New Scandia for 32 years and was a council member on the first City Council of Scandia, once incorporated as a city. After her retirement she loved helping her husband Don with their Peterson Plants business out of their home. She was known to be an excellent entertainer and wonderful decorator. In her spare time Dolores enjoyed playing bridge, as well as cooking and baking. Most of all she loved her family and her light will shine on in all of them. Visitation 4-8PM Wednesday, March 13th at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home. A celebration of Dolores' life 11AM Thursday, March 14th with visitation 1 hour prior at Elim Lutheran Church, 20971 Olinda Trail N, Scandia. Private family interment at a later date in Elim Lutheran Cemetery, Scandia. Memorials preferred to Elim Lutheran Church. A special thanks to her wonderful caregivers, Julia & Rose. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 10, 2019