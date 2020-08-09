1/1
Dolores Faye WISE
Age 90, of Hastings Passed away April 5, 2020 She was raised in Nelson, WI by Herbert and Marguerite Tiffany.Dolores taught Home Economics for over 30 years in District 833. She was a very kind, generous and independent woman. Her many delicious pies will be missed by all. Dolores was preceded in death by husband, Robert Wise. She is survived by her children, Cindy (Tom) McGinn, and Bob (LuAnn) Wise; grandchildren, Erin McGinn (Jeff Fillbrandt), Megan (Alex) Frey, Kristen (Christian) Martinez, and Kerry Wise; great grandchildren, Zoe and Emilia Frey, and Hailyn Martinez; sister, Marguerite Iverson; other relatives and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 15 at 11:00 AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2035 W. 15th St., Hastings. Interment, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Hastings Family Service. hastingsmnfuneral.com (651) 437-9419





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 9, 2020.
