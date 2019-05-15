Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kok Funeral Home
1201 Portland Avenue
St. Paul Park, MN 55071
(651) 459-2875
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Church
920 Holley Ave
St Paul Park, MN
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Church
920 Holley Ave
St Paul Park, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores FLEMING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores (Fuenffinger) FLEMING

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dolores (Fuenffinger) FLEMING Obituary
Age 84, of Cottage Grove Passed away peacefully on Friday, May 10, 2019. She is preceded in death by her sisters, Marie Fuenffinger and Rosemary Berglund. Dolores is survived by her husband, Maurice Fleming; sons, Brian and Brad; sister, Elizabeth Rogalla; brothers, Joseph and Andrew. Memorial Service will be held at 10: 30 AM with visitation beginning at 9:30 AM, Friday, May 17, 2019 at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 920 Holley Ave, St Paul Park, MN 55071. Interment to follow at St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery. 651-459-2483
Published in Pioneer Press on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now