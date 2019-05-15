|
|
Age 84, of Cottage Grove Passed away peacefully on Friday, May 10, 2019. She is preceded in death by her sisters, Marie Fuenffinger and Rosemary Berglund. Dolores is survived by her husband, Maurice Fleming; sons, Brian and Brad; sister, Elizabeth Rogalla; brothers, Joseph and Andrew. Memorial Service will be held at 10: 30 AM with visitation beginning at 9:30 AM, Friday, May 17, 2019 at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 920 Holley Ave, St Paul Park, MN 55071. Interment to follow at St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery. 651-459-2483
Published in Pioneer Press on May 15, 2019