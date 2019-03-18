|
Age 81 Passed away peacefully on March 12, 2019. Her lively spirit and sense of humor will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Survived by beloved companion Vernon Steenerson, brother John Gubasta, children Michael (Darcy) Gand, Julene (Clay) Evans, Susan (Brent) Osterbauer, 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Celebration of life Thursday, March 21, 12-3:00pm, lunch served at 12:30, New Brighton Eagles Club, 563 Old Hwy. 8 NW. Memorials preferred to the .
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 18, 2019