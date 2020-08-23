1/1
Dolores H. KOCH
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and friend to many passed away peacefully on August 22, 2020 at 102 years of age. Preceded in death by husband of 57 years, Karl W. Koch; son, Greg; and two sisters, Lorraine and Marcella. Survived by children, Karen (Jay) Young, Lynn (David) Berg and daughter-in-law Christine Koch. Seven grandchildren, Bill and Mark, Jason, Matthew and Shannon and Tracey and Brian. Sixteen great grandchildren. Graveside Service for Immediate Family at Elmhurst Cemetery. Memorials preferred to First Presbyterian Church, 535 20th Ave. N., South St. Paul, MN.





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Simple Traditions by Bradshaw
671 Snelling Avenue South
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 767-9333
