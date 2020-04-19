Dolores Hazel BOGART
1921 - 2020
nee Askegaard Age 98 of White Bear Lake Passed away peacefully on April 14th, 2020 just 3 months shy of her 99th birthday. She was born in Fargo, ND on July 18th, 1921 and was the second of five children born to Gunda & Willie Askegaard. She was raised near Comstock, MN on the family's one-time Bonanza Farm started by her grandfather Petter Askegaard; she always shared her fond memories of extended family gatherings there! Dolores was baptized and confirmed at Hoff Lutheran Church in Rustad, MN and attended school in Comstock graduating in 1939. Dolores briefly trained to be a nurse at St John's in Fargo but soon moved to the Twin Cities living there for the rest of her earthly life. While working in St Paul she met Royal Bogart; in 1945 they were married in Mason City, IA and together they had 8 children. Family was a source of great pride for her! The growing family moved from St Paul to the suburbs in 1954 where they joined St Andrew's Lutheran Church; Dolores has been an active member there ever since. Dolores worked in Labor and Delivery at United (St Lukes) Hospital in St Paul her entire career before retiring in 1986. Dolores loved to travel, visit friends, read, play cards and volunteered at church often. Dolores was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Gertin, Marvin and Charles Askegaard; a sister Beatrice Nord; her husband; two sons Stewart and Bradley; an unnamed infant daughter; plus many extended relatives and good friends. She is survived by her children Bruce (Cindy) Bogart, Jakki (Wil) Hodge, Karmyn (Fred) Bailey, Paula (Mark) Butina, Todd (Ann) Bogart; daughter-in-law Nancy Bogart; 7 grandchildren (Chris, Nikki, Preston, Nicholas, Madison, Lauren and Leslie); and 3 great grandchildren. Special thanks to everyone at Cerenity Care Center in White Bear Lake and the HealthEast Hospice team that cared for her right up to the very end. A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, July 18th, 2020 at St Andrew's Lutheran Church, 900 Stillwater Road, Mahtomedi. Visitation: 10-11 AM. Service: 11 AM - 12 PM followed immediately by interment and a luncheon. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 19, 2020.
