Dolores Helen (Michel) MUDEK
1942 - 2020
Of Maplewood Passed away at age 78 on December 1, 2020 of heart failure. She was born in St. Paul on October 15, 1942. She graduated from St. Catherine's College in 1964 with an education degree. She was very active in her church, loved traveling, history, reading, and being with family and friends playing 500. She was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Stella Michel. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Leo P. Mudek and 3 sons, Gerald, Martin (wife Jennifer), and Benjamin, and one daughter, Yvonne Boldt. She is also survived by 3 grandchildren, Brendon Boldt (wife Elizebeth), Noah Boldt and Vincent Mudek, one great granddaughter Siena, and 3 sisters, Eleanore Michel, Rosemary Bartley, and Caroline Martin (husband Scott Thompson). She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A mass celebrating her life will be held Thursday, December 10th, at 11 AM at Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 1725 Kennard Street, Maplewood, MN. Followed by interment at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Mahtomedi. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the Disabled American Veterans (www.dav.org). WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 6, 2020.
