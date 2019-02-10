|
|
Age 90 of Roseville, MN Passed away peacefully on Feb. 2, 2019 She was preceded in death by her husband the late William Liptak, her parents Thelma and John, sisters Alice Brandt and Jean Joing, as well as her son Patrick Reilly. Dolores is survived by her loving children Kathleen, James (Mary), Mike (Lisa), Thomas, Mary, and her beloved cat Sammie, as well as step-children Scott (Paula) and Lynn (deceased). Dolores grew up in St. Paul; raised 6 children with her husband James Reilly. She is survived by 14 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, as well as her brother and sister in-law, Phil and Joyce Reilly. Dolores adored spending Ladies Night, Wine Night, and Bingo with her many dear friends and the wonderful staff at Cherrywood Pointe in Roseville, where she has resided for the last 5 years. She would never be caught not watching her grandson playing for the Montreal Canadians or her favorite team, the Wild. Most of all, she loved telling cherished stories about the adventures, travels, successes, and happiness of all her children and their families. A celebration of life will be held this summer. Memorials preferred to: Animal Humane Society, www.animalhumanesociety.org and/ or to Second Chance Animal Rescue of White Bear Lake, MN www.secondchancerescue.org.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 10, 2019