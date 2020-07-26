1/
Dolores J. SORLIE
1928 - 2020
July 6, 1928 – July 21, 2020 Mom you can stop looking at the obituaries, you finally made it. Dolores was preceded in death by her husband Richard, sons Eric and Carl (run boys, she is coming…), sister Phyllis and parents. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. She is survived by her son Flint (Sue), daughter Beth Wyatt (Chris), her three grandchildren that she was so proud of Alycia, Alexander and Tricia and many dear friends. Visitation will begin at 3pm on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at Wulff Funeral Home, 1485 White Bear Ave, St. Paul, followed by service at 4pm. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
03:00 PM
Wulff Funeral Home
SEP
4
Service
04:00 PM
Wulff Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
6517761555
