|
|
Age 84 of Saint Paul, MN Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on March 7, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, John and Catherine Evens; sisters, Bernice, Lucille, Lorraine, Carol, LaVerne and Betty; husbands, David Bruneau and Clifton Axel Gustafson Jr; daughter, Christy A Gustafson. Survived by children, Pam (Don) Friedlander, Sandra Gustafson Jambor, Cliff (Kristi) Gustafson III; daughter-in- law, Jodi Helgeson; grandchildren, Karissa (Trent) Zimmer, Bryce Gustafson, Jack Jambor; great-grandchildren, Ezra and Zoë Zimmer. Her love of family and friends will live on in their hearts. Private services were held.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 15, 2020