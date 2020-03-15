Pioneer Press Obituaries
Dolores Jacqueline GUSTAFSON

Age 84 of Saint Paul, MN Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on March 7, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, John and Catherine Evens; sisters, Bernice, Lucille, Lorraine, Carol, LaVerne and Betty; husbands, David Bruneau and Clifton Axel Gustafson Jr; daughter, Christy A Gustafson. Survived by children, Pam (Don) Friedlander, Sandra Gustafson Jambor, Cliff (Kristi) Gustafson III; daughter-in- law, Jodi Helgeson; grandchildren, Karissa (Trent) Zimmer, Bryce Gustafson, Jack Jambor; great-grandchildren, Ezra and Zoë Zimmer. Her love of family and friends will live on in their hearts. Private services were held.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 15, 2020
