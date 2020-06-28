Of South St. Paul, Inver Grove Heights and Lilydale, MN Born September 23, 1930; died June 24, 2020. Bunny was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt, and a proud 1947 graduate of South St. Paul High School. She was a piano fake-book master who loved the American songbook, big parties, winter vacations at the Tropic Ranch, weekly breakfasts with old friends, and in general the company of her friends and family. Bunny requested no service but wished to be remembered for her lifetime of friendship and fun. Memorials preferred. Her favorite charity was the South St. Paul Educational Foundation. Her family also appreciates her end-of-life care at Our Lady of Peace Hospice Residence in St. Paul. Preceded in death by parents Richard D. and Mabel V. Shanahan and brother Richard J. Shanahan. Survived by husband John J. Todd; children Richard (Patricia Haswell), Jane Thurston (Gary), and John (Patricia); grandchildren Stephen Haswell Todd, Brian and Ryan Thurston, and Chris and James Todd; and great-grandchildren Mason, Emma, Braeden, and Evan Thurston; also nephew Patrick (Karla) Shanahan and his children Carolyn, Megan, Willie, and Sam; nephews Mike, Peter, Mark, and Joe Todd; and niece Anne Todd.