Age 84, of Inver Grove Heights Passed away peacefully on June 14, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Michael; brother, Wayne VanFossen; Survived by sister, Kathy Barnes; children, Charles (Laurie), Michele (Tom) Hamre, Michael (Karen), Cindy, Greg (Gayle), Ann; 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grand children. A private family Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, South St. Paul. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 21, 2020.