Of St Paul, Minnesota Born 1935, passed away in the early morning hours of December 26, 2019. Dolores was a loving partner to Loren, her husband of 64 years, a beloved mother to her four children, an engaged and caring grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Family was the center of her life. Dolores was a true Renaissance Woman who could do anything and make it look effortless. She especially enjoyed sharing her love of gardening, poetry, and music, having been a church organist for many years. Dolores was also an accomplished cook and baker and excelled at creating community and practiced gracious hospitality throughout her life. She was proud of her career in the banking industry and enjoyed her involvement in numerous civic and social organizations. Memorials preferred to or American Stroke Organization. Celebration of Life Friday, January 3, 2020, 1pm Gloria Dei Church, St. Paul, MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 29, 2019