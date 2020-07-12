1/1
Dolores M. "Dolly" FREPPERT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
nee Hunn Age 91, of Roseville Passed away peacefully on July 9, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Jerome. Survived by children, Louanne (Thomas) Goetzke, Mary Kaiser, Thomas (Diane), Susan (David) Gausman, Janet, Michael, Joan, James and John; many grand children and great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Wednesday, July 15 at MATERNITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1414 N Dale St, St. Paul. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, mem-orials preferred to the Franciscan Brothers of Peace or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
MATERNITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved