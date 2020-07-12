nee Hunn Age 91, of Roseville Passed away peacefully on July 9, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Jerome. Survived by children, Louanne (Thomas) Goetzke, Mary Kaiser, Thomas (Diane), Susan (David) Gausman, Janet, Michael, Joan, James and John; many grand children and great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Wednesday, July 15 at MATERNITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1414 N Dale St, St. Paul. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, mem-orials preferred to the Franciscan Brothers of Peace or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550