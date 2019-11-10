Home

Kandt & Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services
140 8th Avenue North
South Saint Paul, MN 55075
651- 455-5352
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
13900 Biscayne Ave.
Rosemount, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
13900 Biscayne Ave.
Rosemount, MN
View Map
Dolores M. LINDELL

On July 15, 2019 Age 94, of South St. Paul She was preceded in death by her husband William, son James, parents James and Norah Sanford, brothers James (Amelia), Donald (Erna), Max (Lucille) and Wayne Sanford, twin sister Doris (Tony) Onischuk and special sister-in-law Bernie Lindell Wachtler. She is survived by 4 children, Sandra (Rafael) Ibanez, Mary Jean Blair, Joan (Tom) Davis and William C. Jr.; 13 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, special niece Debbie Onischuk Dwyer and special friend Mary Ann Rolandson. She is also survived by many other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 14th at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 13900 Biscayne Ave., Rosemount. Family will greet friends 1 hour before service on Thursday. A private interment will be held. Memorials preferred to Neighbors SSP, Caring for Cats in No. St. Paul or s.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 10, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -