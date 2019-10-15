|
|
Age 92 Passed peacefully with family at her side on October 13, 2019. Preceded in death by son, James Patrick; 1 sister, 5 brothers; survived by children, Gregory (Sheri), David, Nicholas (Cherina), Michael (Peggy), Joan Marie Nowlan (David), 11 grand children, 9 great grandchildren; sister, Shirley Meinen (Vern). Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM, Thursday, October 17, at St. Rose of Lima (2048 Hamline Ave N. Roseville). Visitation 1 hour prior to start of Mass at Church Thursday. Burial Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to the National Institute for Mental Health.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 15, 2019