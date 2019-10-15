Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores NAGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores M. NAGAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores M. NAGAN Obituary
Age 92 Passed peacefully with family at her side on October 13, 2019. Preceded in death by son, James Patrick; 1 sister, 5 brothers; survived by children, Gregory (Sheri), David, Nicholas (Cherina), Michael (Peggy), Joan Marie Nowlan (David), 11 grand children, 9 great grandchildren; sister, Shirley Meinen (Vern). Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM, Thursday, October 17, at St. Rose of Lima (2048 Hamline Ave N. Roseville). Visitation 1 hour prior to start of Mass at Church Thursday. Burial Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to the National Institute for Mental Health.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.