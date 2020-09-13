1926 - 2020 Dolores Byers, of Savage, Minnesota, passed away August 26, 2020. She was 93. She was born on November 17, 1926 in Saint Paul, Minnesota to Joseph and Margaret (Groebner) Hafner. Dolores grew up in Saint Paul with her three siblings: Elizabeth, Edwin and Agnes. On May 7, 1949 she married Paul Kenneth Byers. They raised their family in Bloomington and Burnsville. In 1976 Dolores went to work full time at National Computer Systems for 17 years, retiring in 1993. Dolores and Paul were married 51 years, until Paul passed away on December 16, 2000 at age 76. Dolores was laid to rest next to Paul at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN. McNearney-Schmidt Funeral Home Shakopee 952-445-2755 www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com