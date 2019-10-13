Pioneer Press Obituaries
|
Dolores Nola LaBORE


1924 - 2019
Dolores Nola LaBORE Obituary
Born February 17, 1924 Died peacefully in her sleep on October 6, 2019 after a stroke. Preceded in death by her loving husband Joe, 5 brothers and 2 sisters. Dolores was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She had 5 boys, 12 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and was a lifelong resident of the east side of Saint Paul. She has been a constant beacon of positivity for her family and friends. There was never a birthday card missed, stocking not stuffed or care package not sent. She was a role model for kindness and love. Everyone else always came first. Family was her life and legacy. Memorial Mass Friday, October 18, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Church, 2119 Stillwater Ave., St. Paul, MN. Visitation starting at 10-11 AM with Funeral Mass and luncheon to follow. Memorials to MN Alzheimer's at: https://www.alz.org/mnnd. 651-645-1233
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 13, 2019
