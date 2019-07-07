|
Passed away June 23, 2019 at the age of 89. Preceded in death by husband, Vernon; son, Donald; special friend, LaVern; and many brothers & sisters. Survived by children, Dennis (Paulette), Sandra McRae, Gary (Cindy), Sheryl (Manuel) Ramirez & Roger (Mary); daughter-in-law, Tammy; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grand children; sister, Connie Stellmach; brother, Roger (Rita) Jankowski; and other relatives & friends. Gathering of Family & Friends 4-7PM, Thursday, July 11th at Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel, 414 Marie Ave; SSP. Private family inurnment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. 651-451-1551
Published in Pioneer Press on July 7, 2019