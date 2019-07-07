|
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Dolores, our loving, devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched. On June 30, 2019 Dolores left us while sleeping peacefully. She was a benevolent woman who chose to live life seeing only the good in others. She was devoted in a 68 year marriage to Thomas "Tom". She loved her husband through thick and thin. It looked as if the romance never ended. Like two children with a crush, throughout life they gazed at each other with the kind of eyes that say, "We did this together, you are my partner in life, you are my best friend, you are my beloved." Dolores grew up in St Paul, MN. JoAnn, Martin and Marge are her dearest friends. Dolores touched everyone she met with a genuine kindhearted love for the world. She made no pre-judgments, she accepted people for whom they were. Always following up with words of encouragement. She mostly enjoyed flea market discoveries, cooking, travel, fishing and dogs. Throughout time she was affected with debilitating diseases that would have made even the strongest of person give up. Not Dolores, she would not let that stop her from spreading her selfless love to others. She had an incredible love for her children as individuals. No one came between her and her cubs, even at the cost of self-sacrifice. She was the beloved mother of Lynn Marie, Michele Roxanne (Dan), Scott Steven and Douglas Thomas (Denise). She very much enjoyed being grandma to 8 beautiful caring grandchildren, and their inspiring witty 14 children. Dolores will be remembered most importantly for her unconditional love for others that was real by example and thought. She is now in the hands our loving Savior Jesus Christ, who printed that Love on her heart. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Church of Saint Peter, 1250 South Shore Drive, Forest Lake, Minnesota. The family will greet friends one hour prior to Mass at the church. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 7, 2019