1933 ~ 2019 Age 85, of San Diago, CA Formerly of St. Paul, MN. Passed away surrounded by family on May 21st, 2019. Beloved brother, father, and grandfather. Preceded in death by wife, Irene; parents, Joseph & Rose; brother Joseph; sisters, Florence Londino & Connie Hill; step-son, Patrick. Survived by sisters, Jeanie (Dick) Lundahl, Janice (Jack) Lindau and Barbara (Bill) Wolters; step-son, Mike (Sue) Rogers; grandchildren, Kari (Robert) Keil, Harmony Anderson, Kevin (Beth), Alan (Mallory) and David Rogers; 6 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Memorial service 11:00AM Saturday, July 27th, at St. Casmir's Catholic Church (917 E. Jessamine Ave., St. Paul) Visitation at church at 10:00AM. Private interment in San Diago.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 21, 2019