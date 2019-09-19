Home

Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
4738 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
651-429-4944
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Age 72 - formerly of the Eastside of St. Paul. Don was the cofounder of Real Estate Masters. He was Count of Ashes on the 1985 Vulcan Crew. Preceded in death by his father, Paul F. Don is survived by his wife of 41 years, Margie; children, Nancy (Pat), Genna (Darby), Matt (Nicole); 5 grand-children; 1 great-grandchild; mother, Rose and brothers, Tom (Betty) and Paul (Rebeca). In lieu of flowers, memorials to the University of Minnesota Leukemia Foundation. Memorial visitation 1-5PM on Saturday, September 21 at Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave. with a prayer Service at 3:30PM.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 19, 2019
