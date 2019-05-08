|
|
Age 68, of St. Paul Died May 4, 2019 due to a motorcycle accident. Bridge Inspector at MNDOT for 45 years. Avid motorcycle rider. Preceded in death by parents Ray and Audrey, and sister Sharon. Survived by wife of 46 years Maureen; children John (Becky) and Zach (Ronnie); 3 grandchildren Nichole, Andrés, and Tony; siblings Dale (Roxy), Linda (Lloyd), Jill (Paul); brother-in-law Tim Moore; numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial gathering Saturday May 11 from 2:00-6:00pm at Cremation Society of MN, 1979 Old Hudson Rd., St. Paul, MN. (651) 789-0404
Published in Pioneer Press on May 8, 2019