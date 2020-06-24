Was born on November 13, 1954, the third of four children. Dona passed away peacefully of natural causes in her home on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at age 65, with her family by her side. Dona is preceded by her mother Mary and father Don, as well as her Aunt Marion. She is survived by her husband, Darryl Brueske; her daughter, Michelle Vogel; her sons, Dylan and Evan Vogel; and four grandchildren, Hannah, Alex, Vincent, and Harrison; as well as her siblings Kim, Quint, and Rory. Dona married her husband Darryl on June 28, 1998 in Gatlinburg Tennessee. She loved her children and her grandchildren. She had a wonderful, dry sense of humor and enjoyed gardening, cooking, and baking. A memorial will be held Friday, June 26 with informal gathering beginning at 12:00pm and service at 1:00pm at Eastern Heights Lutheran Church located at 616 Ruth Street North in Saint Paul.









