Dona (Mich) RECH
1920 - 2020
Age 99, of Anoka, MN September 11, 1920 - August 28, 2020 Dona was an amazing mother, wife, grandmother and great grandmother. She passed away on August 28th, preceded in death by her beloved husband Willis and her brothers, Barrett and Robert. She is survived by her children, Elizabeth Vander Meer (Dirk), Nancy Rech, John Rech (Christine), Mary Rech Rockwell (Dean), Carol Appel (Dennis), 13 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Dona and Willis were high school sweethearts. They married in September 1948 and began their 61-year partnership, raising 5 children while relocating to five different cities as he rose through the ranks of the 3M Company. Dona will be remembered for her beautiful smile, easy laugh, generous spirit and kind heart. She always recognized birthdays and special events. She loved to entertain her grandchildren, inviting them for sleepovers, hosting them in Palm Springs, plying them with root beer floats, and creating elaborate Easter egg hunts. Dona also liked to bake, go shopping, play golf and entertain. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 10 at Church of St. Stephen, 5th and Main, Anoka. There will be no visitation due to COVID-19 restrictions. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery on Tuesday, September 22 at 11:30 AM, AA #2. Memorials preferred to St. Thomas Academy, Mendota Heights, Minnesota. www. Washburn-McReavy.com Coon Rapids Chapel 763-767-1000




Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Church of St. Stephen
SEP
22
Interment
11:30 AM
Fort Snelling National Cemetery
