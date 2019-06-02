Home

Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-4422
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
The Church of St. Peter
1250 S. Shore Dr.
Forest Lake, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of St. Peter
1250 S. Shore Dr.
Forest Lake, MN
Age 82 Of Forest Lake Loving Husband, Dad, Grandpa, Great Grandpa, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2019. Preceded in death by wife, Ardena; brother, Franklin. Survived by daughters, Julie (Carroll) Anderson, Jayne (Tal) Gravelle; grandchildren, Katie (Steve) Weyer, Cole Anderson, Kyle (Jordan) Anderson, Lauren Gravelle, Brett Gravelle; great grandchildren, Reyna Anderson, Luke Weyer. Don grew up in Elba, MN, graduated from Dunwoody Institute and went on to be a surveyor for MNDOT. Don enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his Harley and was a member of the Forest Lake gun club. He and Ardena also enjoyed winters in Arizona. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Wed., June 5th with visitation one hour prior at The Church of St. Peter, 1250 S. Shore Dr., Forest Lake. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Forest Lake Alano – 156 Club. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 2, 2019
