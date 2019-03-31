Home

Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel
414 Marie Avenue
South St. Paul, MN 55075-2036
651-451-1551
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul's United Methodist Church
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's United Methodist Church
700 Wesley Ln
Mendota Heights, MN
Age 87, of South St. Paul Died on March 23, 2019 Preceded in death by daughter, Diane James; wife, Dorothy; and brother, Bernie. Survived by longtime companion, Loye Eckman; daughters, Debbie Wegener, Dawn (Earl) Holmberg; grandchildren, Brandon, Tyler, Elizabeth (Jason), and Jordan; great-grandchildren, Quinn & Scarlett; brother, Eugene (Jan); sister-in-law, Joyce; and many family and friends. Memorial Service 11 AM Friday, April 5th at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 700 Wesley Ln., Mendota Heights. Gathering of Friends 1 hour prior to the service at church. Interment LeRoy Cemetery, LeRoy, MN. 651-451-1551
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 31, 2019
