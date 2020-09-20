Age 70 Of St. Paul Passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 surrounded by family. Preceded in death by his parents. Survived by wife of 20 years, Anita; special family, Michael (Kathy), Brett, Matthew, Stephen (Amy), Tyler, Kendall, Teagan; aunt Janet; and siblings, family and friends. He served in the Vietnam conflict and was very proud of being a Marine. Semper Fi. He will be especially missed by his sunshine, Teagan. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 AM, Friday, September 25th at St. Rose of Lima, 2048 Hamline Ave. N., Roseville, with a visitation ½ hour prior to Mass. A private interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.