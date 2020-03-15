Home

O'Halloran & Murphy Cremation & Funeral Services, Roseville Memorial Chapel
2245 North Hamline Avenue
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 631-2727
Donald SEVERSON
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O'Halloran & Murphy Cremation & Funeral Services, Roseville Memorial Chapel
2245 North Hamline Avenue
Roseville, MN 55113
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Roseville Lutheran Church
1215 Roselawn Ave.
Roseville, MN
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Roseville Lutheran Church
1215 Roselawn Ave.
Roseville, MN
Donald A. SEVERSON

Donald A. SEVERSON Obituary
Age 86 of Roseville Passed away on March 6, 2020, peacefully surrounded by family. Survived by his loving wife, Margery Bailey-Severson. Preceded in death by his wife Georgia Ann of 50 years, mother Florence, father Albert. Don & Georgia are survived by four children Susan, David (Christa), Sandy Brown (Jim), Dale (Jody), 8 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren. He loved time with family. Attended Murray H.S., then earned a B.B.A in Marketing from U of MN in 1955. He worked for The Pillsbury Company before starting Dependable Feed Services with a colleague. Because Christ was THE Foundation, the Lord Blessed their faithfulness and business. In 1972, Don led change in MN State law to provide group homes for adults with Special Needs in local communities, The Residence Inc. He was instrumental in development of Roseville Central Park Arboretum and Rotary Woods. Don served in the community in many ways, President of Roseville Rotary, MN FCA, Habitat for Human-ity, Bridging, YMCA, Young Life, President Resurrection Lutheran, YMDA and many charitable organizations. In 2003-2016 served with Roseville Lutheran Church work group building a Christian School in Martin, Slovakia. Future announcement for arrangements will be forthcoming when safe for us to Celebrate his life and legacy. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Roseville Lutheran Church; Memo line: Vision Slovakia – Bible School in Martin. (www.cce.sk) 651-631-2727
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 15, 2020
