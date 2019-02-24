|
|
Age 86, of Burnsville Formerly of Edina Went to his eternal home on January 31, 2019. He was preceded in death by his daughter Jeanne and grandson Regis. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Diane; children Barbara (Chattanooga, TN), Elizabeth (Darren), Mark (Colleen), and Mike; three grandchildren, Logan, Grace and Jacob; and three great-grandchildren. Also grieving his loss are two brothers, Robert (Cathy) and Harvard (Jeanne); and sister Ruth Clausing (John). Born in Hosmer, South Dakota he grew up in Sheboygan, WI, where he met and wed Diane. After receiving his Bachelor of Divinity, he served parishes in New York, Pennsylvania and Minnesota. He was elected to the MN State Senate to District 42, Edina/ Eden Prairie in 1983. He served two terms before being appointed Chair of the Public Utilities Commission. Don had a passion for the outdoors where he spent precious time hunting and fishing with his family. For those wishing to contact the family, you may do so at donanddianestorm [email protected] A Memorial Service followed by a reception will be held at 2PM on Saturday, March 2, at Colonial Church of Edina, 6200 Colonial Way, Edina, MN 55436. Memorials may be sent in lieu of flowers to St. Jude's Children's Research Center or Colonial Church.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 24, 2019