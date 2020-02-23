|
|
WWII veteran (USMC), Post WWII (USNR) and Korean War (Air Force) passed away peacefully on February 7, 2020, 5 days after his 95th birthday, in Buffalo, MN. He is preceded in death by his sons William Kosek (Army) and Robert Kosek, parents Paul and Isabelle, & sisters Evelyn, Dorothy and Cleo. Survived by children Robin (Richard) McGrath, Debi (Ari) DeRaad, Kim Renstrom, Christopher (Renee) Kosek, and Donald (Sarah Monahan) Kosek, stepsons Randy (Nadine) Fitzsimons and Jerome (Jan) Fitzsimons, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Memorial Gathering will be held Monday, March 2, 2020, 2:00-5:00 p.m. at Wulff Funeral Home, 1485 White Bear Ave, St. Paul, MN. Dutch served in the Marine Corps, B-2 Tanks, (1943-1946), WWII, with campaigns in Saipan, Marianas Islands, Okinawa, Ryukyu Islands, and Occupation forces of Mainland Japan. Joined the US Navy Reserves, AA- Airman Apprentice (1947-1949) and was later recalled to service with the US Air Force, Compositor (MOS 71250), (1951-1952). He had nearly 8 years and 2 months of military service. After leaving the military, he spent most of his life working as a Linotype Operator with West Publishing and the Pioneer Press/ Dispatch, St. Paul MN. Dutch was well known in the waterskiing community for the "Dare" placed before him in 1960 to waterski on New Years Day. He and a friend took the dare and a tradition was born to annually bring in the New Year by waterskiing on the Mississippi below the Ford Motor Company Dam. Eventually they were joined by other friends from the Bald Eagle Waterski Club, of which he was a member for many years. He did clown routines in the BEWC shows all across Minnesota and Canada, and competed in water ski events into his 80's. Dutch is loved and will be missed by many whose lives he touched throughout his life. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 23, 2020