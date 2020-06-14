Donald Albert SPREEMAN
Age 87 of Oakdale, MN A proud veteran, gifted photographer, avid traveler and collector of unique treasures, Don passed peacefully on May 30, 2020. His caring, unassuming nature and strong commitment to family will be greatly missed. Preceded in death by wife Marion; grandson Tyler Botkin; survived by children Linda (Jeffrey) Botkin, Randy (Susan), Douglas (Lisa); grandchildren Cooper Botkin, Arie and Sydney (Brett). Private service held at Fort Snelling.




Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 14, 2020.
