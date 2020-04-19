slipped peacefully into eternity on April 10, 2020. He was born in Holdingford, MN, on September 17, 1927, graduated from De La Salle High School in 1945, and served three years in the U.S. Navy. In 1950, Don met Harriet Healy and they married at Christmastime 1951 at the Basilica of Saint Mary. In 1954 he graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry and he and Harriet settled for many happy years in Waseca, MN. It was an idyllic heartland setting for raising their nine children. Don served the community as a public health professional, practicing dentistry with his brother for almost 40 years. He served on the school board and was a strong supporter of Waseca's AFS international student exchange program. In 1994, Don and Harriet returned to the Twin Cities, moving to an apartment in St. Paul with a birds-eye view of the Mississippi River valley. In recent years, they have been residing downriver at the Marian Residence, on a high bluff overlooking the Mississippi. The family has deeply appreciated the devoted care Don received there. Don's fond recollection of playing coronet with the Navy Band, marching down Chicago's State Street, was evidence of what would become his wide-ranging enjoyment of music. He forever imbued the family's Easter and Christmas traditions with the beauty of Handel's Messiah. And he sparked many a living room parade for generations of children high-stepping to John Philip Sousa. Don brought skill, precision and excellence to his life's work and those qualities were evident in everything he undertook. No project was too daunting, including renovation of the family's home. Not surprisingly, his basement workbench was well-equipped with counterparts to the drills and dental tools in his operatories. Don was also a lifelong advocate of learning. Over the years he encouraged a succession of teens and young adults to strengthen intercultural awareness through study, travel and work abroad, subsequently warmly welcoming host families from afar into his own. Don's calm composure, deep integrity, and fine mind, his quick humor, exacting brevity, and caring presence in our lives will be greatly missed. We love you. You are a part of us all. You will forever be in our hearts. Don was predeceased by parents Anna and Alphonse, dear son John, brothers Virgil, William, Jerome (sister-in-law Jeanne) and brother-in-law Thomas Healy. He is survived by his beloved wife Harriet and loving children Christopher (Betsy Station), Mary Panke (Dennis), David (Kathleen Wheaton), Elizabeth Hoffman (James), Anne McLaughlin (George), Thomas (Ann Holt), Jane (Robert Fox) and Sarah (Jackson Dube), seventeen cherished grandchildren and one great-grandson. Sisters Jane Lins (Stan), Lois Mayou (Joseph) and sisters-in-law Mrs. William Welna (Patricia), Mrs. Virgil Welna (Patricia), Theresa Healy, Mary Mahon (Joseph), many cousins, nephews and nieces. Memorials may be directed to Catholic Charities. The family will arrange a celebration of his life at a future date.

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 19, 2020.