Age 82 of Pine City Passed away Feb. 9, 2020 Owner of Big Mike's Pizza and Five Star Remodelers. Survived by wife Nora; children Karen (Mike) Welter & Donald Kenneth (Dawn); grandson Jonathan David Welter; brother-in-law Ken Scheithauer; nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Preceded in death by daughter Dianna; grandson Donald Anthony Welter and sister Geraldine. Private Celebration of Life for family and friends to be held in the Spring. Twin Cities Cremation 651-645-1233.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 23, 2020