Pioneer Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Twin Cities Cremation
1598 Carroll Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104-5331
(651) 645-1233

Donald Anthony WELTER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Anthony WELTER Obituary
Age 82 of Pine City Passed away Feb. 9, 2020 Owner of Big Mike's Pizza and Five Star Remodelers. Survived by wife Nora; children Karen (Mike) Welter & Donald Kenneth (Dawn); grandson Jonathan David Welter; brother-in-law Ken Scheithauer; nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Preceded in death by daughter Dianna; grandson Donald Anthony Welter and sister Geraldine. Private Celebration of Life for family and friends to be held in the Spring. Twin Cities Cremation 651-645-1233.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Twin Cities Cremation
Download Now