Age 87, Navy veteran Korean War, passed away April 20th. Preceded in death by parents Anton and Olga Schuck and brother Bob Schuck. Loving husband, father and grand father. Survived by brother Willie Schuck; loving wife Bernie; children Dawn, Brett, Mitch and daughters-in-law Jean and May; grandchildren Hnub Tshiab and Anton; 5 step children; 9 step grandchildren and 17 great step grandchildren. Service will be held at St. Odilia Catholic Church in Shoreview MN. Visitation will be on Monday, April 29th, 10:00 and Mass with burial at 11:00 at church with lunch to follow.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 28, 2019