Of Minneapolis Age 90, died on April 14, 2020 of Lewy Body Dementia. He was born on April 4, 1930 to Arthur and Laurine (Wahlquist) Dahlin and was raised in St. Paul, graduating from Johnson High School in 1948. He attended the University of Minnesota before serving in the US Army and was stationed in Japan for two years. After his service he earned his doctorate degree in music theory and composition from the University of Minnesota. While there he met a young violinist named Inger Berg who became his beloved wife on October 12, 1957 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Montevideo, MN. In his professional life he taught students for 28 years at North Hennepin Community College in Brooklyn Park, conducting classes in music theory, piano and math and created the college orchestra and the jazz band. One of his students, Jon Vezner, who later won a Grammy Award for co-writing the song "Where've You Been?" credited Don for not only teaching him to read music and play the piano but also strongly encouraging him to follow his dream of a career in music. Don also enjoyed being the NHCC tennis coach for several years, leading the team to win two national championships, subsequently being named Coach of the Year for 1994 and 1995. He was an ardent supporter of the arts, serving on the board of Schubert Club's Music in the Park series and volunteering at MIA. Don was the consummate scholar whose passions included performing violin and piano repertoire with his wife, reading, travel, pottery, tennis, the outdoors and attending concerts presented by our local music organizations. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Dr. Robert Dahlin, son Eric Dahlin and brother-in-law Richard Foley. He is survived by wife Inger, son Dr. Kai Dahlin, DVM, grandsons Martin and Elias Dahlin and their mother Brunilda Myftaraj, sisters-in-law Priscilla Dahlin Alberg and Solveig Foley and nieces and nephews. Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the Eric Dahlin Memorial Scholarship Fund, Simsbury High School Music Dept., 34 Farms Village Road, Simsbury, CT 06070 or to Music in the Park, Schubert Club, 302 Landmark Center, 75 West 5th St., St. Paul, MN 55102. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Edina Chapel 952-920-3996
Published in Pioneer Press on May 3, 2020.