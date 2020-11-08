Don attracted people with Irish magnetism. Whether big or small, he had a penchant for making each person feel special. With a warm smile, he'd delve into family trees, mutual friends, paths traveled, and paths crossed. He had unfailing faith in people and their potential. He loved to scrutinize and was a master at "picking winners." Don Regan planted countless mustard seeds. Many were nourished, then flourished under his watch. He was fearless of most things, save for his Almighty Father in Heaven, and his beloved wife on earth. When recently diagnosed with Coronavirus, he steadfastly chose to remain at home. His caregivers were angelic. Special thanks to nurse Janie of Our Lady of Peace Hospice. Family and friends were blessed to visit and pray with him and say goodbye for now. On Friday, October 23, he went Home to his Lord Jesus, Our Lady, and his eternal family. The Regan family extends its deepest gratitude for the kind thoughts and prayers from so many. Due to Coronavirus restrictions, a private family funeral will be held on Sat., Nov. 21 at 11:30 am at Church of St. Peter North St. Paul. The service will be live streamed at www.bradshawfuneral.com
. Private burial to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. A public celebration is being planned for Summer 2021. Memorials are preferred to St. Peter North St. Paul Church and School Foundation, Hill Murray Foundation, or a Church or non-profit of donor's choice. 651-439-5511