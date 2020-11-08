1/
Donald B. Regan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Don attracted people with Irish magnetism. Whether big or small, he had a penchant for making each person feel special. With a warm smile, he'd delve into family trees, mutual friends, paths traveled, and paths crossed. He had unfailing faith in people and their potential. He loved to scrutinize and was a master at "picking winners." Don Regan planted countless mustard seeds. Many were nourished, then flourished under his watch. He was fearless of most things, save for his Almighty Father in Heaven, and his beloved wife on earth. When recently diagnosed with Coronavirus, he steadfastly chose to remain at home. His caregivers were angelic. Special thanks to nurse Janie of Our Lady of Peace Hospice. Family and friends were blessed to visit and pray with him and say goodbye for now. On Friday, October 23, he went Home to his Lord Jesus, Our Lady, and his eternal family. The Regan family extends its deepest gratitude for the kind thoughts and prayers from so many. Due to Coronavirus restrictions, a private family funeral will be held on Sat., Nov. 21 at 11:30 am at Church of St. Peter North St. Paul. The service will be live streamed at www.bradshawfuneral.com. Private burial to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. A public celebration is being planned for Summer 2021. Memorials are preferred to St. Peter North St. Paul Church and School Foundation, Hill Murray Foundation, or a Church or non-profit of donor's choice. 651-439-5511





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved