Donald "Barney" BARNHOLDT
Age 89 Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 18, 2020. Preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Janet; parents George and Nellie Barnholdt, brother Fred (Fritz) Barnholdt, sisters Helen Moen and Ella O'Connell. Survived by children, Cheryl (Ron) McKenzie, Dawn (Bob) Briggs, Becky (Scott) Muellner, Teri (Dan) Barnholdt; grandchildren, Chad (Jen) Rogness, Melissa (Brent) Noren, Leisha (Doug) Olson, Jamie (Sam) Thoen, Emily (Justin) Mack, Clay (Diane) McKenzie; great grand children Carter Rogness, Charli Rogness, Makenna Noren, Briggs Noren, Nate Mack, Tucker Mack; sister Ruthie Brookman; and many nieces and nephews. "Barney" retired from NSP as a Gas Supervisor. He was a 1949 Grad from Stillwater High School. He was voted Homecoming King and was an outstanding baseball, football and basketball player. He began playing fastpitch softball for Len Cartony's Grain Belt State Tournament crew in 1948 when he was 17. The slick shortstops career as a player spanned the next 24 years and included 17 more trips to the state tournament. He joined the heralded Scandia team in 1964. Four seasons brought two more state tourney trips. A leadoff hitter with plenty of speed, a strong arm, and surprising power. He was one of the finest shortstops ever to play in the Stillwater area Friendly Valley League. He finished his playing career in 1972 with the Stillwater VFW team. He was inducted into the Minnesota Fastpitch Hall of Fame in October 1991. He was a PFC in the United State Marine Corp. stationed in Seattle WA. He enjoyed music and loved to sing and dance. He occasionally entertained his friends and staff at Croixdale with his rendition of "Sweet Adeline" or another of his favorites. He was crowned Homecoming King for the second time in 2017, at Croixdale. He always had a "Hello Barney", when he passed in the hallways. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A sincere thank you to all the staff at Croixdale and Lakeview Hospice. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorials preferred to Croixdale or Lakeview Hospice.





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Simonet Funeral Home
6429 Osgood Avenue North
Stillwater, MN 55082
651-439-7770
