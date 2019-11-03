|
Died peacefully at home on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the age of 85. Preceded in death by parents Phil and Eileen Bauer, brothers Richard (Martha) Bauer and Gordon (Tammy) Bauer. Survived by loving wife Brenda Bauer, children Cynthia (Kirk) Brown, Dave (Karen) Bauer, Diane Leslie, Karen Altnow, Teri (Robert) McKenzie, Jesi (Brad) Porter, 12 grandchildren, and many great and great great grandchildren. Don retired from Hartzell Manufacturing after 42 years. He will be missed by many friends all over the world. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 1:00-5:00 p.m. at 1045 Island Lake Avenue, Shoreview, MN 55126.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019