Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald BAUER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald "Don" BAUER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald "Don" BAUER Obituary
Died peacefully at home on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the age of 85. Preceded in death by parents Phil and Eileen Bauer, brothers Richard (Martha) Bauer and Gordon (Tammy) Bauer. Survived by loving wife Brenda Bauer, children Cynthia (Kirk) Brown, Dave (Karen) Bauer, Diane Leslie, Karen Altnow, Teri (Robert) McKenzie, Jesi (Brad) Porter, 12 grandchildren, and many great and great great grandchildren. Don retired from Hartzell Manufacturing after 42 years. He will be missed by many friends all over the world. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 1:00-5:00 p.m. at 1045 Island Lake Avenue, Shoreview, MN 55126.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -