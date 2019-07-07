|
|
Age 84 of Maplewood, MN, died July 5th. He actually started leaving us 6 years ago on receipt of a dementia diagnois. Loss of his driving licence was a degrading blow for a man who loved to drive, and then his 3 wheel trike was taken away when he got lost. It has a been a painfully slow process until last week when we could see the rest of his body was going to leave. He was preceded in death by parents Lester & Cecelia. Survivors include his wife of 65 yrs, Teddie; 6 children, Sheila Quick (Jim), Kathy Holthaus (Mike), Les (Lynn), Steve (Donna), Sherry Besser (Bob) and David; 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grand children also survive; and a brother Larry. This lovely, usually happy man retired from Unisys Corp after 47 years spent mainly in computer development. His great love was spending time at his cabin on Cross Lake with his family, and especially on the 4th of July. His body is donated to the U of M Medical School. A memorial Mass will be held Friday, July 12th at 11am with visitation one hour before and a luncheon following at St. Jerome's Catholic Church, 380 Roselawn Ave. E., Maplewood, MN. Memorials to Merrick, Inc., 3210 Labore Rd., Vadnais Hts., MN 55110 who have taken care of David the apple of Don's eye for many years.
Published in Pioneer Press from July 7 to July 10, 2019