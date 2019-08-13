Home

Donald C. GOBELY

Donald C. GOBELY Obituary
Beloved Husband Father & Grandpa Passed away peacefully in his home on August 9, 2019 at the age of 64 years. Preceded in death by parents and sister Deborah Neumann. Survived by wife of 39 years, Mary; children Thomas (Jana Cashin) & Sara (Robert Sheie); grandson Kai Sheie; brother Dennis; nieces, nephews and many friends. Memorial Service Friday, August 16th at 11:00 am at SOUTHSHORE TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2480 South Shore Blvd., White Bear Lake with visitation one hour before the service.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 13, 2019
