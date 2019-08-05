|
|
Age 84 of Rosemount Passed away on August 2, 2019 Don served his country in the US Army. He retired from Hawk Janitorial Supplies after 50 + years. Don is preceded in death by his parents, Mathew and Julia; siblings, Robert (Marcie), Mathew (Lorraine), Virginia (Russell) Klein, James (Margarita) and Ronald, also by step-son, David Petersen. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Bernice; step son, Doug Peterson and step-daughter-in-law, Yon Petersen, also by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral Service will be held 12 PM Friday August 9, 2019 at the White Funeral Home, 12804 Nicollet Ave S., Burnsville (952-894-5080) with a Visitation starting at 11 AM. Interment, Calvary Cemetery, St. Paul, on Friday at 2 PM (8/9). www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 5, 2019