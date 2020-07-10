1/
Donald C. TRAPP
1940 - 2020
Age 79 of White Bear Lake Passed away peacefully on July 5, 2020 with family by his side. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, July 17th at 12 Noon at Community of Grace Lutheran Church, 4000 Linden Street, White Bear Lake, MN 55110. COVID-19 precautions will be adhered to. Don was born on December 26, 1940. A son of Elmer and Edna Trapp. Don retired after 40 years with National Checking. Don proudly served as the Union Steward. Donald is survived by loving wife of 59 years, Helen; children Don Jr. (Karen), Bob (Kim), Debbie and Kim (Cody); brother Gene (Marge) Trapp; grandchildren Richie (Nicki), Joe (Andrea), Bill (Cubby), Ashley (Oscar), Mikey, Kyle (Arthina) and Rachael; 7 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. A special thank you to daughter and caregiver Kimmie, whose care was unmatched.




Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Community of Grace Lutheran Church
