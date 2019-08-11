Home

POWERED BY

Services
Emmaus Lutheran Church
1074 Idaho Ave W
St Paul, MN 55117
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Emmaus Lutheran Church
1074 Idaho Ave. W.
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald SWENSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Carl SWENSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Carl SWENSON Obituary
Age 86, of St. Paul, MN. Don passed away peacefully July 20, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Carl and Ellen and brother Gordon. An independent businessman, Don was the owner of several businesses over the years including a service station, a tire shop, and a car dealership. He spent his retirement years running a large flea market stand, specializing in tools and diecast cars. Don is survived by wife DeLoris; his three children, Jack (Susan) Swenson, Jay (Gail) Swenson and Julie (Earl) Hemenway; his grandchildren, Dulcea (John) Arden, Jay Swenson Jr., Michael (Becky) Swenson, Benjamin (Jesse) Swenson, Joshua (Bridget) Swenson, Jacob (Faith) Swenson and David Swenson; and his great grandchildren Magnus, Berit, Madelyn, Alex, Evelyn, William, Johnathan, Andrew and Ethan. Memorial service Saturday, August 17, 1:00 PM at Emmaus Lutheran Church, 1074 Idaho Ave. W., St. Paul, MN. 55117.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.