|
|
Age 86, of St. Paul, MN. Don passed away peacefully July 20, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Carl and Ellen and brother Gordon. An independent businessman, Don was the owner of several businesses over the years including a service station, a tire shop, and a car dealership. He spent his retirement years running a large flea market stand, specializing in tools and diecast cars. Don is survived by wife DeLoris; his three children, Jack (Susan) Swenson, Jay (Gail) Swenson and Julie (Earl) Hemenway; his grandchildren, Dulcea (John) Arden, Jay Swenson Jr., Michael (Becky) Swenson, Benjamin (Jesse) Swenson, Joshua (Bridget) Swenson, Jacob (Faith) Swenson and David Swenson; and his great grandchildren Magnus, Berit, Madelyn, Alex, Evelyn, William, Johnathan, Andrew and Ethan. Memorial service Saturday, August 17, 1:00 PM at Emmaus Lutheran Church, 1074 Idaho Ave. W., St. Paul, MN. 55117.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 11, 2019