Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Milaca, MN
Donald Clifford SOUTHWARD Obituary
Age 81 Passed away Friday, August 23, 2019, in Mission, TX. His career highlights included Honeywell, Emerson, Unisys, RJ Steichen, & Feltl Company, retiring in 2000. An avid camper, Don was President of the Winnehaha's RV Club. He served in the Lakeville Police Reserves. Don is survived by his wife of 61 years Catherine; children Don Jr. (Kristi), Cathy "Sis" (Bob Lattery), Dan (Brenda), Christine (Don Harrington), David (Stacy), Camille (Scott Johnson). Also survived by 11 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, plus 1 on the way. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother James & grandchild Chantelle. Service will be held Saturday, August 31 at 11 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Milaca, MN, no visitation. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to: or St. Jude.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 29, 2019
