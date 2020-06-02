Donald D. (Donnie) DUNN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 65 of Landfall Died Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Donnie was preceded in death by his father, Donald L. Dunn. He is survived by his mother Carol Dunn, brothers Jeff, Luke, Matt and sister Maggie; he will be deeply missed by many nieces and nephews. He served in the U.S. Army. Had a passion for muscle building protein drinks and wearing tank-tops. He was a local plumber for many years and loved the Landfall community once running for mayor of that unique city. Services and interment at Fort Snelling will be private.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1401 North Arcade Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-2761
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved