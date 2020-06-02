Age 65 of Landfall Died Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Donnie was preceded in death by his father, Donald L. Dunn. He is survived by his mother Carol Dunn, brothers Jeff, Luke, Matt and sister Maggie; he will be deeply missed by many nieces and nephews. He served in the U.S. Army. Had a passion for muscle building protein drinks and wearing tank-tops. He was a local plumber for many years and loved the Landfall community once running for mayor of that unique city. Services and interment at Fort Snelling will be private.