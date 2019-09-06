Home

Dr. Donald D. JOHNSON
Age 89 of Fridley, died 9/4/19. He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Jean Johnson; his sister, Nancy Hughes; his daughter, Connie Johnson Therens. Don is survived by his wife, JoAnn and his son, Tim; his grandchildren, Andrew Johnson, Bailey Johnson Dunnom, Brian Therens, Scott Therens; great-grandchildren, Sloane, Imogen, Althea Johnson and Reviah Dunnom. Don graduated from Lindstrom-Center City High School and the University of Minnesota. He was a veterinarian at the Steele Animal Hospital in Northeast Minneapolis. Don liked the Chisago Lakes Area, the St. Croix River Valley from Taylors Falls to Osceola, the Trollhaugen Ski Area and the family cabins at Balsam Lake, WI. There is no visitation, no service and no memorials. Miller Funeral Home Fridley Chapel 763-571-1300 www.millerfuneralfridley.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 6, 2019
