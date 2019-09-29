|
Age 84 of Circle Pines Passed away on September 26, 2019 Don was born in New York Mills and graduated from Concordia College in Moorhead. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed spending time with his grandkids. Don is preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Hilja. He will be lovingly missed by his wife, Susan; children, Tami (Mark) Zroka, Becky (Tom) Redding and Todd (Deb) Davis; grandchildren, Dustin, Nicole (Mike), Donald (Brittany), Rochelle (Zach), Katelyn and Chris; great granddaughter, Penelope; and siblings, Pat Rowe, Bob (Cindy) Roger and Gary (Joan). Visitation on Thurs., Oct. 3 from 5-7PM at Miller Funeral Home, 6210 Hwy. 65 NE, Fridley. Memorial service on Fri., Oct. 4 at 2PM with visitation beginning at 1PM at St. Philips Lutheran Church, 6180 Hwy. 65 NE, Fridley. Memorials preferred to the family. Miller Funeral Home 763-571-1300 millerfuneralfridley.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 29, 2019