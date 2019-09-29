Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Funeral Home
6210 Highway 65 Ne
Fridley, MN 55432
(763) 571-1300
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald DAVIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald DAVIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald DAVIS Obituary
Age 84 of Circle Pines Passed away on September 26, 2019 Don was born in New York Mills and graduated from Concordia College in Moorhead. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed spending time with his grandkids. Don is preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Hilja. He will be lovingly missed by his wife, Susan; children, Tami (Mark) Zroka, Becky (Tom) Redding and Todd (Deb) Davis; grandchildren, Dustin, Nicole (Mike), Donald (Brittany), Rochelle (Zach), Katelyn and Chris; great granddaughter, Penelope; and siblings, Pat Rowe, Bob (Cindy) Roger and Gary (Joan). Visitation on Thurs., Oct. 3 from 5-7PM at Miller Funeral Home, 6210 Hwy. 65 NE, Fridley. Memorial service on Fri., Oct. 4 at 2PM with visitation beginning at 1PM at St. Philips Lutheran Church, 6180 Hwy. 65 NE, Fridley. Memorials preferred to the family. Miller Funeral Home 763-571-1300 millerfuneralfridley.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now