Beloved Husband, Dad Grandpa & Great Grandpa Age 89, of Oakdale. Passed away surrounded by his family. Preceded in death by parents; brother Hans and sister Marianne Motz. Survived by wife of 61 years, Shirley; children Kristie Tse, Kathy (Jon) Brotherton, Paul, Ron (Sandy), Karen (Virgil) Niemann and Bob (Jamie); 13 grand children; 3 great grand children and extended family & friends. A Celebration of Don's life will be on Thursday, October 24th with visitation starting at 12 Noon with service at 1:00 pm at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 835 Johnson Pkwy., St. Paul. Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers to .
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 22, 2019